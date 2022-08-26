Thai government’s administration unimpeded by court order

The government spokespersons team has asserted country’s administration will be interrupted despite the court order for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to temporarily suspend work. Meanwhile, all parties are urged to not hasten to conclusions or criticize the work of the court. They are also asked to help keep order in the country.







Deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana asserted the court order does not terminate the status of Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha as prime minister. The order means Gen. Prayut will suspend work for the time being, pending the court’s interpretation of the length of his tenure. Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon will, for now, carry out duties in place of the prime minister. The court order, therefore, does not impact country administration, civil service affairs, or government policies.







Ms. Tipanan said Gen. Prayut expressed gratitude for the moral support he has received recently. Gen. Prayut indicated he will continue to work in the capacity of minister of defense and carry out duties for the benefit of the nation and its people. Gen. Prayut is also asking all parties to respect the upcoming court verdict and avoid instigating conflicts in society.







Deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul also asserted the work of the government will not be interrupted. Meanwhile, deputy prime minister and health minister Anutin Charnvirakul is continuing to host APEC Health Week 2022 in Bangkok. The meetings of APEC health officials from August 22-26 are being participated by on-site attendees as well as those attending remotely. A successful hosting of APEC Health Week and sub-activities are expected to give a boost to the image of Thailand. (NNT)

































