Malaysian Health Minister observes Thailand mental health hospital operations

Malaysia’s Minister of Health has observed the operations of Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry, a mental health facility in Bangkok. This visit is a part of the effort to tighten Thailand-Malaysia cooperation on mental health services.

Malaysian Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar led a group of officials to observe the operations and services provided at Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry in Bangkok. His visit was welcomed by Dr. Amporn Benjaponpithak, Director General of Thailand’s Department of Mental Health.







Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry is a facility that provides mental health services to all. The institute provides treatment for diseases caused by substance abuse, mental illness, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The facility also provides help to those with suicidal thoughts.

The Malaysian health minister on this visit observed the institute’s neurocognitive clinic for dementia patients, a mental health clinic for children and teenagers, and the brain and mind rehabilitation center.







He then observed the operations of the Red Roof and Friends cafes, where mental health patients can learn, practice, and improve their social skills. These coffee shops are Thailand’s first social enterprises for mental health patients that aim to help assist their reintegration into society with good quality of life.

The visit from the Malaysian health minister is a part of the effort to enhance the cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia on mental health, enabling healthcare professionals in both countries to further improve their capacities in the field of psychiatry. (NNT)



































