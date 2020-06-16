Thai Government to provide help and take care of Thais residing in Egypt

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has closely followed up on the situation of Thai people in Egypt, and has ordered concerned agencies to immediately provide help. The Thai Government has earlier arranged 2 flights to accommodate the returning home of 410 people (May 8, and June 9, 2020).







At present, there are 4,137 Thais residing in Egypt, 690 of whom have registered for the repatriation. The Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo is now confirming list of additional people who wish to return home.

According to the Government Spokesperson, 4 flights have been planned to evacuate Thai people from Egypt on July 3, 8, 17, and 24, 2020 (at 250 passengers per flight). The Government also arranged for them to meet and initially consult with medical doctors via the video conferencing.

A Line group will also be set up for students/Thai residents in Egypt and medical doctors/staffs for prompt consultation. She also affirmed that the Thai Government would put utmost effort to provide help and take care of the Thai people in Egypt. (Thaigov.go.th)











