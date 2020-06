Lashing rain and wind damaged a car and restaurant in Sriracha as the remnants of tropical storm Nuri moved through Thailand.

The damage occurred on Jermjompol Road opposite the Health Garden at Koh Loy Public Park.







A Suzuki Swift was damaged when part of the roof on a closed restaurant blew off.

Owner Thanawat Charoenkitjathorn, 26, said he normally parks there and learned of the damage from a neighbor.