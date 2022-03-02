Thai government to discuss oil spill compensation with SPRC

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment has directed the governor of Rayong province to meet with representatives from Star Petroleum Refining Plc (SPRC) to determine adequate compensation measures for local fishermen affected by recent oil spills from leaks in SPRC’s undersea pipeline.

The meeting, which included representatives from the Pollution Control Department (PCD) and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), agreed that compensation should be based on a court ruling on Rayong’s worst oil leak, which occurred in 2013.



Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment, said the decision to have Royong Governor Channa Iamsaeng negotiate on behalf of the fishermen was reached during a meeting attended by leaders from the local fishing sector. He also said the most recent official examination of the area’s coastline revealed that the majority of beaches adhered to the government’s pollution regulations, with the exception of those near the oil spill.







Sopon Thongdee, director-general of the DMCR, said the agency is currently monitoring tar accumulations at three locations along Mae Ramphueng Beach in collaboration with the PCD, park authorities, Rayong’s Office of Natural Resources and the SPRC.



Meanwhile, the SPRC said it will inject additional sealant to prevent leaks from a valve that was found to be damaged during previous tests. According to the company’s most recent statement, the pipeline has been emptied of 37,670 liters of crude in total. That is more than three times the SRPC’s original estimate of approximately 12,000 liters. (NNT)

































