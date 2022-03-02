Chonburi buffalo sells for near-record 6.5 million baht

A Chonburi breeder sold his three-year-old buffalo stud for 6.5 million baht, one of the highest sale prices for a buffalo ever in Thailand.

Chaiyan Poolpattanasap, owner of Chaiyan Farm in Ban Bung, sold the 1.7-meter tall, 1.1-ton beast to Livestock Semen Production Center in Maha Sarakham. Somphong Sombathom, owner of the Issan farm, managed to haggle 1 million baht off the original 7.5-million-baht asking price.



The buffalo, Chao Thongsuk, fetched such a high price because it had recently won the top prize at the National Buffalo Festival and previous royal cups in Sakon Nakhon and Phetchabun.

The sale was also a record for Chaiyan, who has bred about 10 buffaloes for those contests before, selling one for 3.5 million baht in 2020.







He said buffalo breeding is a good occupation, as the investment is only about 10,000 baht, but the returns can be in the hundreds of thousands or even millions of baht.

Somphong, 32, whose Wilai Farm has some 40 buffaloes and 60 cows, said he has had been eyeing Chao Thongsuk for about a year.































