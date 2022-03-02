Government says Thailand to maintain neutrality in Russia-Ukraine crisis

The government has reaffirmed Thailand’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The remarks were delivered Tuesday (1 Mar) during a Cabinet meeting to assess the unfolding crisis, in response to requests from over 25 diplomats in Thailand for the administration to speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said during the discussion that Thailand’s long-standing relationship with Russia must be considered, and that the Kingdom must walk carefully. He noted that Thailand will adhere to ASEAN’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine dispute, as the grouping has advocated for discussions between the conflicting parties.

When asked what steps will be taken to mitigate the conflict’s impact on Thailand, Gen Prayut said he convened an emergency meeting with his deputies to direct them to devise measures to address the situation.







Thai and Russian officials met last month to discuss a range of bilateral relations issues, including plans to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations this year.

Thailand has also enlisted Russia’s assistance in its attempt to join the Eurasian Economic Union’s free trade zone. Additionally, the government invited Russia to send delegates to Thailand’s 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. (NNT)

































