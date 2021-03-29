Thai government targets 30 million vaccinations by August

Bangkok – The Public Health Ministry has planned to progressively roll out almost 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine across all 77 provinces by August.



Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said the plan adds to the more than 100,000 people in the target groups already inoculated in the national vaccination program and also involves identifying and entrusting 4,000 clinics and medical facilities to deliver the jabs nationwide.







He said the next phase of vaccination began this month with 300,000 people earmarked for the jab. The vaccination timetable will continue until August when the last 10 million doses will be provided.







Dr Opas said the numbers of people being vaccinated and health facilities offering the service will increase in the coming months. This is vital for fast and effective vaccine distribution and coverage. (NNT)













