Thai health ministry warns against fake claims on COVID-19 vaccine

Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health has warned people not to participate in any Line group claiming that it could reserve and provide Covid-19 vaccine in addition to the ministry’s official group “Mor Phrom” (doctors ready).



Department of Health Services Support Director-General Dr Thares Karasnairaviwong said there had been a report of a Line group called “Qinsong Group”, which claimed that they could provide Covid-19 vaccine to those who registered with the group.







He said the Ministry of Public Health only accepts registration to receive the Covid-19 vaccine via the ministry’s Line official account “Mor Phrom,” with priority given to medical professionals and those who have chronic diseases.







Dr. Thares also warned private clinics and hospitals against advertising that they could reserve Covid-19 vaccine via traditional or social media, as it could be a violation of the Health Facility Act, punishable with a maximum one-year imprisonment or fine of Bt20,000. (NNT)













