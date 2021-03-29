Thai government expects 250 billion baht circulation from stimulus packages

Bangkok – The government has estimated that the three key economic stimulus packages — the co-payment scheme, the We Win financial aid program and the Section 33 We Love Each Other program — could pump at least 250 billion baht in monetary circulation as of March 25 this year.



Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the three schemes are considered very effective not only in helping shore up people’s spending power, but also improving the economy as a whole.







She said as of March 25, spending under the co-payment scheme from both the subsidy and out of pocket was a combined 100 billion baht, while spending through the We Win scheme tallied 153 billion baht, and spending under the We Love Each Other scheme is estimated at 750 million baht.







The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce previously estimated the three stimulus packages would contribute as much as 301 billion baht in spending, with retail and wholesale business, lodging and food services enjoying the greatest benefits. (NNT)













