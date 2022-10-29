Thai government ready to welcome leaders and delegations at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

The Thai government has expressed its readiness to welcome leaders and delegations at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (A-E-L-W) next month. There, member economies will look to discuss growth and sustainability-related topics.







Anucha Nakasai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office on 27 October met with the Director-General of the Public Relations Department, key officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives of Media organizations. The Minister asked all to be fully prepared for the event and take all aspects of preparation into account such as the courtesy protocol for the leaders, traffic management, and security. He said this event will allow Thailand to show its capability and abundant resources to the world which contributes positively to Thailand’s economy and image.







The A-E-L-W will take place between 14-19 November 2022 in the newly renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok serving as the main venue.

Several activities where members of the public can make contributions are being held in preparation for the A-E-L-W. One such activity is the future food sustainability contests. 21 out of over 2000 participating teams have been selected as finalists whose dishes will be exhibited at the QSNCC during the A-E-L-W. (PRD)



















































