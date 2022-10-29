Foreigners can buy 1600 sqm residential-land in Pattaya, Bangkok

The Thai cabinet on 25 October 2022 approved the Interior Ministry’s proposal allowing foreigners to hold land ownership for up to one rai (around 1,600 sqm) for residential purposes. The proposed scheme aims to stimulate the country’s investment and economy by attracting foreigners to Thailand, creating more investment.







The four groups of qualified foreigners are as follows:

– Wealthy global citizens;

– Wealthy pensioners;

– Work-from-Thailand professionals;

– Highly skilled professionals or specialists.







Eligible foreign nationals have to invest in Thailand not less than 40 million baht (US$1.05 million) for a minimum of three years, such as bonds issued by the Government, real estate or infrastructure funds, or real estate investment trusts. The scheme will be in effect for five years after publication in the Royal Gazette.







The land may be in Bangkok, Pattaya City, municipalities in all provinces nationwide, or areas stipulated as residential zones according to the Town and Country Planning Act. (PRD)

































