Thai armed forces help to prevent and suppress illegal narcotic activities

The defense ministry and the armed forces have been told to cooperate with all relevant agencies to prevent and suppress narcotic activities more effectively.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered at Defense Council meeting aimed at narcotics suppression and prevention. Agencies under the command of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces were asked to collaborate with the police and relevant agencies in suppressing narcotics.







The agencies were told to boost border patrols to prevent narcotic smuggling. Efforts to arrest and prosecute narcotic offenders will become more stringent. Any civil servant who works under the Ministry of Defense and is found to be involved with

narcotics will suffer severe disciplinary and legal actions.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said drug addicts can now access many channels of preliminary consultation before starting treatment.







Consultation can be obtained from all state hospitals, regardless of whether they are operated by the health ministry or other public agencies. Other channels include the

Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment and the 1165 drug rehab hotline. The Damrongtham center also operates hotline no. 1567 to support those looking to quit drugs. (NNT)

































