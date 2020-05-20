Thai government promises to get rid of smog in Chiang Mai and the north

BANGKOK – The government spokesperson expressed gratitude towards the Chiang Mai Breath Council for its concern on smog in the North and assured that the government was seriously solving the pollution.







Responding to the council’s demand for successful solution to the long-standing air pollution in the region, government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said the council made great contribution by monitoring progress in the air pollution solution for the sake of public health.

The government had tried to solve the problem and closely assigned local authorities to implement relevant measures. It was never distracted from the attempts despite the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, she said.

“The government is grateful for the Chiang Mai Breath Council’s campaigns for clean air. However, the problem cannot be solved by a single organization. All parties must join forces. I believe that solutions will improve from now on,” Ms Narumon said.





The government spokeswoman also said that Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon would visit Chiang Mai province on May 21 to follow up smog solutions in the North.

“The government is aware that it may be impossible for provincial and regional parties to solve the problem alone. The government believes that if all parties join hands and keep watching out for wildfire that is the root cause of the fine dust, the air pollution will be relieved eventually,” Ms Narumon said.











