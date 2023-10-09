PM promotes concept of green vehicles in BYD Seal EV test drive

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin had a test drive on the BYD Seal EV, and disclosed that his test drive did not aim to promote the car, but to support the concept of green vehicles, as green future is the Government’s key policy. Regardless of capacity, vehicles should be chosen based on their function rather than appearance. EVs are the world’s future which the Government fully supports, and wide-ranging EV brands and models have increasingly been imported to the country.







On the charging stations, the Prime Minister urged concerned agencies to conduct more publicity on locations of charging stations, especially in other provinces than Bangkok, as there are already a number of them very few people are aware of. He was also glad with the increasing popularity of EVs in Thailand which would well contribute to the reduction of PM2.5 particulates, among others.







The Prime Minister stated that the use of EVs in government agencies is a good idea, but the budget and vehicle lifespan need to be taken into account. He also brushed aside the possibility of “first-EV buyers’ subsidy” scheme, saying that populist policies are not under his agenda now. However, the Prime Minister expressed full support on the use of EVs for the green future. (PRD)























