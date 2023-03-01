Thai government instructs schools to prioritize student health

The government has instructed educational institutions to prioritize their students’ health, particularly by preventing food poisoning.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over reports of food poisoning and diarrhea among students of all grade levels. This is becoming especially problematic amid increasingly hot weather conditions, which cause food to spoil faster.







In response, the prime minister has directed the Ministry of Education to ensure that educational institutions comply with food poisoning prevention and control measures for schools. They are also required to strictly follow personal hygiene advice from the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Additionally, school catering service providers must only serve freshly cooked and clean food to help reduce the risk of food poisoning and diarrhea.







A recent report from the DDC indicated that from January 1st to February 15th, there were nearly 10,800 cases of food poisoning with no deaths in Thailand. The three most affected age groups – comprising 0 to 4 years old, 15 to 24 years old, and 25 to 34 years old – consumed contaminated food or water, including bacteria, viruses, parasites and toxins. Bacteria was found to be the most common cause of food poisoning, followed by viruses, while other causes were rare.

The DDC emphasized the importance of using food poisoning prevention and control measures that can be implemented at all levels of educational institutions. Those wishing to learn more can contact the DDC’s hotline at 1422. (NNT)





















