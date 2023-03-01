Cherprang BNK48’s brother falls to death from condominium in Bangkok

The brother of Cherprang Areekul, the current general manager of girl-band BNK48 fell to death from a luxury condominium building in Bangkok’s Thonburi.

The police at Samre station were alerted about his death at 3.45 am Wednesday. The scene has been cordoned off after the body of the 19-year-old man was found lying face-down on the fifth floor of the parking building.

He reportedly fell from the ninth floor of the 27-storey building and later died at the scene. The police are questioning his friends and his body was sent to hospital for post-mortem examination. (TNA)



























