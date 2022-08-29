Thai government dismisses rumors about cabinet reshuffle, house dissolution

Following the Constitutional Court’s decision to suspend Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha from his duties as prime minister, the government has dismissed rumors of a possible cabinet reshuffle or dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana stated in an interview on Saturday (27 Aug) that Gen Prayut still has other responsibilities within the government and that his suspension as prime minister is only in effect until the court issues a ruling on his tenure.







As required by the 2020 State Affairs Administration Act, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has assumed the role of acting prime minister.

Tipanan also confirmed that all government projects, including Thailand’s preparations for the upcoming APEC summit in November, will continue as planned.







The Constitutional Court last week suspended Gen Prayut from his position as prime minister pending its decision on his term limit. The suspension order followed the court’s unanimous decision to accept a petition from the opposition requesting a ruling on Gen Prayut’s eight-year tenure. The petition, signed by 171 opposition lawmakers, was submitted on Monday (22 Aug).

Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Sunday (28 Aug) that coalition parties remain united and will continue to work with the ruling Palang Pracharath Party until the court rules on the matter. (NNT)

































