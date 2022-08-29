Bangkok braces for northern runoff, high tide

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the military work together to reinforce flood embankments to cope with looming impacts from northern runoff along with high tide and rainwater.

Bangkok governor Chatchart Sittipunt visited the Royal Thai Naval Dockyard in Bangkok Noi district to give moral support to soldiers deployed to install sandbags to protect riverside communities from possible flooding.







The city hall sought cooperation from the military to install sandbags at two sections and 100 soldiers were deployed to help BMA’s officials to carry out the operations.

The first 150- metre section, located in the compound of the naval dockyard will be reinforced with about 8,000- 10,000 sandbags to increase the embankment by one metre. It will be protected six nearby communities.







The other location is at the public park beneath Taksin Bridge. The BMA asked for permission from the Department of Rural Roads to use its compound to fill 8,000 sand bags for installation at a 100 – metre section of the riverbank.

BMA’s Drainage and Sewerage Department reported the operations to reinforce flood walls and fill the gaps of the riverbanks that are not protected by permanent embankments with sandbag barriers at 76 spots have 97 per cent complete.

The water flow from the North, passing the capital was at 1,400 cubic metre per second and has reached a critical level. The water level, measured yesterday at Paklong Talad was at the controllable level of 1.86 metres above sea level, the department said. (TNA)



































