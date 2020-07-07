Plans to prevent flood in Bangkok and vicinity during rainy season

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has followed up on the water situation with the National Water Command Center (NWCC) who have been expediting implementation of plans to prevent flood in Bangkok and vicinity. Responsible agencies have rushed to improve efficiency of drainage system, i.e., canals and pumping stations, and to finish dredging State Railway of Thailand’s 15-rai retention pond by July 15. Once finished, the pond will be able to accommodate 52,000 cubic meters of water.







NWCC will also discuss with local administrations of 5 provinces in the vicinity area to come up with measures to address flood-prone areas in each province (7 spots in Samut Prakarn province, 11 spots in Samut Sakhon, and 24 spots in Pathum Thani, 26 spots in Nonthaburi, and 38 spots in Nakhon Pathom).

The Prime Minister also emphasized prompt action against inundation. Relief equipment and machinery must be readily prepared in order to immediately tackle the problem, especially during the rainy season. (Thaigov.go.th)











