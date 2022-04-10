Thai government approves plan to procure Evusheld for vulnerable people

The government plans to procure a long-acting antibody drug for people with conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved a plan to procure Evusheld, a long-acting monoclonal antibody designed to prevent COVID transmissions, specifically for individuals with poor immune systems who cannot get vaccinated.



Evusheld was developed by AstraZeneca using a combination of two long-acting antibodies, tixagevimab and cilgavimab, which work by binding to the spike protein on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, preventing it from attaching to and entering human cells. It is administered in two injections and provides protection for at least six months.







The government is currently exploring options for obtaining Evusheld, including renegotiating with AstraZeneca to replace some vaccine doses with Evusheld in order to reduce additional payments.(NNT)

































