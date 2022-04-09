Mid-week Chakri Day a holiday bust for Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
455
Vendors are hoping that holiday makers both foreign and local will be crowding the beaches during the Songkran holidays next week.

A one-day, mid-week holiday isn’t going to do wonders for Pattaya tourism. Chakri Day proved it.
April 6 was a government and bank holiday, but few people came to Pattaya on a Wednesday to take advantage of a day off.

The Thais and foreigners on Jomtien Beach mostly were locals and expats, with a few lucky enough not to be working coming from Bangkok or nearby provinces.

Those who did come seemed to have a good time, eating, playing in the water and using services of beach umbrella providers, jet skis and banana boats.



Beach vendors admitted they have raised prices recently due to higher costs stemming from Thailand’s surging inflation rate.

All the vendors are holding their breath for Songkran, to see how many people come to Pattaya when there are no water fights.

Life-guards on high alert during the last busy weekend as they man their stations on Pattaya beach.


A couple of tourists are having a thrill of a life-time riding the banana boat.

Beach food vendors hope there will be an influx of tourists during Songkran to bring them the much-needed revenue.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR