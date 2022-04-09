Mid-week Chakri Day a holiday bust for Pattaya

A one-day, mid-week holiday isn’t going to do wonders for Pattaya tourism. Chakri Day proved it.

April 6 was a government and bank holiday, but few people came to Pattaya on a Wednesday to take advantage of a day off.



The Thais and foreigners on Jomtien Beach mostly were locals and expats, with a few lucky enough not to be working coming from Bangkok or nearby provinces.

Those who did come seemed to have a good time, eating, playing in the water and using services of beach umbrella providers, jet skis and banana boats.







Beach vendors admitted they have raised prices recently due to higher costs stemming from Thailand’s surging inflation rate.

All the vendors are holding their breath for Songkran, to see how many people come to Pattaya when there are no water fights.



































