Thai gold ornaments prices hit new highs again

Gold continues to surge, with the spot price reaching 41,150 baht per baht-weight, marking a new record high. The Gold Traders Association announced on April 8, (the first time at 09:07) an increase of 100 baht for gold bullion, with buying at 40,250.00 baht and selling at 40,350.00 baht per baht-weight. Meanwhile, gold ornaments are bought at 39,522.12 baht and sold at 40,850.00 baht per baht-weight. By 10:46, gold prices have changed 12 times, with an overall increase of 400 baht.







The 12th adjustment sees gold bullion bought at 40,550.00 baht and sold at 40,650.00 baht per baht-weight, while gold ornaments are bought at 39,825.32 baht and sold at 41,150.00 baht per baht-weight, setting a new record high.

Gold prices in Thailand are adjusted according to global market trends, influenced by factors such as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate adjustments, increased gold purchases by central banks worldwide due to geopolitical risks in Russia and the Middle East, and gold buying from China.































