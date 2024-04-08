Bangkok to launch electric buses and route expansion in July

Bangkok’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is set for significant enhancements this year, with the introduction of electric buses in July and a proposed route expansion. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Traffic and Transport Department has finalized a deal with the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) for a fleet of 23 electric buses from China, part of a five-year plan valued at 465 million baht.

These new buses are designed with doors on both sides to accommodate stops along Rama IV Road and the original BRT route, along with low-floor features for improved accessibility.







Plans to extend the BRT route include adding two more stops to the existing 15.7-kilometer line that links Sathon and Ratchapruek roads. The extension will also stretch an additional 2 km from Sathon road to Rama IV road, facilitating an interchange with the MRT Blue Line at Lumpini Station. Adjustments to the service hours are in response to passenger demand, with operations set from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. During peak hours, buses are expected to run every seven minutes, a significant improvement from the current 15-minute interval during less busy periods. The fare for the entire route will remain at a maximum of 15 baht.







The BRT system, launched on May 29, 2010, was initially met with mixed reactions due to its dedicated lanes causing congestion concerns among motorists. Despite these challenges and a dip in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic, a citywide poll indicated a strong preference among residents to maintain the service.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has set a goal for the BRT to accommodate at least 13,000 passengers daily, making clear the system's vital role in providing affordable commuting options. (NNT)
































