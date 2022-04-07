Thai fruits approved for rail delivery to China

Thailand has successfully gained approval to deliver durians and coconuts to China via rail, with exports expected to generate additional income for durian growers as well as much-needed revenue for the kingdom.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, two containers of durians and one container of coconuts were recently shipped to southern China. They departed from Map Ta Phut railway station in Rayong province on March 27 and arrived in China three days later.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is set to convene a meeting this week with the nation’s Fruit Board to discuss plans to boost future fruit deliveries to China. They will also table plans for reducing delays and the time required for processing documents and conducting customs inspections.

Thanakorn added that the Nongkhai-Vientiane-Boten-Mohan and Nakhon Phanom-Vung Ang Port checkpoints are being considered as alternate fruit delivery routes from Thailand to China, Laos and Vietnam.







Furthermore, the government has charged the agriculture and commerce ministries with seeking cooperation with ASEAN economies to establish more trading routes with Laos, Vietnam and China via the East-West Economic Corridor. (NNT)

































