Mott the Dog: Deep Purple – Turning To Crime – 4 Stars

For their 22nd Studio album, Deep Purple have released ‘Turning To Crime,’ their first all covers album, adding to the general list of, “What we did during the pandemic lockdown albums.”

Covers albums can be very iffy from any perspective.

Deep Purple’s history with cover versions is also very hit and miss. Their first hit, the Joe South song ‘Hush’ was huge back in 1968, bringing Deep Purple to the public’s attention. However, by 2017 on the album Infinite, Purple laid down possibly the worst cover version ever with their lame attempt at the Doors’ ‘Roadhouse Blues.’

So it was with some trepidation this dog approached ‘Turning To Crime,’ especially learning that the band members had not even all been in the same country when getting to grips with the recordings.

There should not have been any worries. With guys of this heritage, quality was almost guaranteed.



Ian Paice’s drumming here shows why he is one of the most respected on the circuit. He has also been the only man to play on every Deep Purple recording and live show. During Purple’s downtime, he also was a full-time member of Whitesnake, Gary Moore’s band and PAL. He never misses a beat.

Roger Glover’s overall musicianship excels on this collection whilst holding the whole thing together.

Don Airy is given plenty of space to show his wares. No wonder he is now regarded as hard rock’s premier keyboard player. His solos here dazzle.

Steve Morse was held as the world’s top guitarist within the musical community before his arrival in the Purple ranks. His reputation has grown. Even his bandmates stand in awe when he unleashes a solo. There are plenty in this collection.

Ian Gillan sounds as if he is really enjoying the task. You can almost hear the smile in his singing.

The interplay between the Purples is one grown from long-term friendship. Wonderful to feel.







The song selection is delightfully eclectic. Huey “Piano” Smith’s ‘Rockin Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu’ is a pure delight. A brass section is brought out for Louis Jordon’s ‘Let the Good Times Roll,’ the version of Bob Dylan’s ‘Watching the River Flow’ may actually grab the old grouch’s attention. Little Feat’s ‘Dixie Chicken’ is sublime, helping to remind all what a good bit of funk sounds like.



There is plenty of heavy as well. After all, it’s Deep Purple. The band roar through Bob Seger’s ‘Lucifer,’ The Yardbirds’ ‘Shape of Things,’ Cream’s ‘White Room’ and some fine rock’n’roll standards. There is plenty of room for improvisation, adding fun to listening for little refrains from other songs. The piano version of the intro to ‘Smoke on the Water’ is hilarious. Keep an ear out for it.

None more so than the final number, loosely labeled ‘Caught in the Act’ – a medley of favorites by Led Zeppelin, Booker T and the MG’s, The Allman Brothers and more.

This collection shows why this longest-lasting lineup of Deep Purple (Mark 8) is one of the group’s finest and most potent.

Long may it be Purple.

Written by Mott the Dog. Wearing his fully admitted Purple Glasses.

Remember to visit and subscribe to Mott’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003417143122919/





















































