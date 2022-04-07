Thailand’s Dhanin Chearavanont 137th richest man in the world; Musk is No.1

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is the world’s richest person while Thailand’s Dhanin Chearavanont is the 137th richest man, according to the World’s Billionaires ranking by Forbes.

Forbes said that global crises like a war, the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide economic recessions resulted in the declining number of the world’s billionaires at 2,668 this year, down by 87 from last year. Their combined wealth amounts to US$12.7 trillion, down significantly by US$400 billion from a year earlier.



The world’s billionaires ranking includes 28 Thais led by Mr Dhanin, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, at the 137th position with US$13.5 billion (about 405 billion baht) worth of his total assets, down from his 103rd position and US$18.1-billion wealth (about 543 billion baht) last year.

After Mr Dhanin are Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, at the 156th place with US$12 billion (about 360 billion baht) in total wealth and Sarath Ratanavadi with US$11.8 billion (about 354 billion baht). (TNA)





































