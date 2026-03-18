Thai Foreign Minister holds talks with Kuwait and Jordan counterparts on Middle East situation

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow held telephone conversations with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Saba, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al Safadi, on the sidelines of the Global Fraud Summit in Vienna, Republic of Austria.

These telephone conversations on March 17, 2026, reflected Thailand’s ongoing support for regional partners in addressing the situation in the Middle East and in promoting diplomatic efforts to restore peace. This includes participation in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Special Meeting on the Situation in the Middle East on March 13, 2026. Thailand also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided to Thai nationals in both countries and for facilitating their return home.





Kuwait and Jordan reaffirmed their commitment to assisting Thai nationals residing in their countries and supporting those wishing to return to Thailand. Both countries also expressed concern about the vessel Mayuree Naree and emphasized the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in the region. Jordan continues to serve as a key transit point for the repatriation of Thai nationals from the Middle East. (NNT)



































