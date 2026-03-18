Man faces legal action after entering enclosure of ‘Moo Deng’ pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo

CHONBURI, Thailand – Khao Kheow Open Zoo is pursuing legal action after a Thai man entered the enclosure of “Moo Deng,” a pygmy hippopotamus, to take close-up photos.

The incident occurred when the individual entered a restricted area while the staff was occupied with routine duties. Security personnel detained him at the scene and transferred him to the police, who are now investigating and preparing charges.

Zoo officials said the animal was not injured, though it may have experienced slight stress from the encounter. Veterinary staff is continuing to observe its condition.

The zoo urged visitors to follow safety rules and respect barriers, warning that violations will lead to strict legal action to protect both animals and the public. (NNT)



































