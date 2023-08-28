Thai Foreign Minister attends BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai has attended the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue, which is being held during the 15th BRICS Summit in the South African capital, Johannesburg.

The minister’s participation was at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. The Leaders of the five BRICS nations and 67 emerging and developing African countries, as well as 20 representatives from international organizations and multilateral development banks, participated in the meeting.







During the meeting, Minister Don delivered a statement commending how BRICS has a key role in championing developing countries’ interests, welcoming BRICS’ resolve to admit new members and stressing Thailand’s commitment to intensify comprehensive cooperation with African countries.

The 3rd BRICS Plus, of which Thailand has always been invited to join, contained two main agenda, namely BRICS – Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogue. Views were exchanged on measures to strengthen the multilateral system by giving more role and voice to developing countries. These included the promotion of developing countries’ access to financial sources for the development of competitiveness, and support for developing nations and African countries in attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).







On this occasion, the deputy premier joined a state banquet hosted by the South African president in honor of the heads of delegations attending the BRICS Summit and related activities. The Foreign Affairs Minister also held a meeting with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, to discuss bilateral relations during the BRICS Summit. (NNT)













