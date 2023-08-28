Thailand to present Si Thep ancient site in Phetchabun at UNESCO’s World Heritage meeting

The Ancient Town of Si Thep in Phetchabun province has been listed among the nominations to be examined at the extended 45th session of UNESCO’s World Heritage committee, which will be held from 10 to 25 September 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to the UNESCO World Heritage website, https://whc.unesco.org.







The Ancient Town of Si Thep is a serial property of three component parts that represent important interchanges of cultural and religious traditions that originated in India and were adapted by the Dvaravati Empire between the sixth and tenth centuries. The component parts are (1) the unique twin-town layout of Si Thep, featuring an inner town and outer town surrounded by moats, (2) Khao Klang Nok ancient monument, and (3) the Khao Thamorrat Cave ancient monument. These sites demonstrate the complexity and specific artistic and cultural characteristics of the Dvaravati period in terms of urban planning, religious architecture, and monasticism.







The nominations will be presented for final examination by the World Heritage Committee at its extended 45th session. If Si Thep succeeds in being selected as a World Heritage site, the name of the property will be changed to “The Ancient Town of Si Thep and its Associated Dvaravati Monuments.” (PRD)













