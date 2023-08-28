Police Hospital senior doctor says Thaksin’s health still a concern

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was still being treated in hospital over the weekend and a senior doctor said his condition remained a concern, three days after his historic return from self-exile.

The 74-year-old Thaksin was hospitalized after suffering chest tightness and high blood pressure on the first night in prison, where he has been ordered to serve 8 years for conflicts of interest and abuse of power.







Soponrat Singhajaru, a senior doctor at Bangkok’s police hospital, told reporters that the former premier was coughing, adding that “from the lung X-rays, heart and lung specialists are still worried.” He declined to elaborate due to patient confidentiality.

Thaksin arrived on Tuesday (22 Aug) before being taken to a court, a prison and a hospital hours later, on the same day that Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party was named Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister. (NNT)

















