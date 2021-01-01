Thai Food and Drugs Administration to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine approvals

The Food and Drugs Administration of Thailand will provide special facilitation for all COVID-19 vaccine approval requests both within the country and from abroad, while assuring the general public the process will be faster, with an emphasis on safety and effectiveness.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Secretary General Dr Paisarn Dunkum, has announced that any COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Thailand must be approved by the FDA for safety and effectiveness, while the vaccine approval process will be specially processed to reduce the waiting time.





He said the FDA has created a special channel for COVID-19 vaccine approval applications, via which vaccine manufacturers in Thailand or aboard can file for approval.

As a safeguard measure for consumers, Dr Paisarn said the FDA has prepared measures to monitor and evaluate the safety of vaccine candidates in all respects, while the public can rest assured all FDA-approved vaccines will have been assessed for their effectiveness and safety. (NNT)













