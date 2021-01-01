Thailand strict on gatherings, urges social distancing over New Year 2021 holidays

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update regarding the Royal Thai Government’s latest announcement on the ban of gatherings nationwide.

Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 30 December, 2020, effective immediately and until further notice, the ban was issued by the Supreme Commander, General Chalermpol Srisawasdi, in his capacity as the head of security-related emergency situations.





The announcement cited the current local community infections in Samut Sakhon and Rayong provinces that have spread to several other Thai provinces, and may potentially spread throughout the country.

To protect health and contain the spread of the outbreak, by taking preventive measures along with stimulating the economy, the following bans of gatherings that have been imposed nationwide:

Any gatherings that would pose a risk of disease transmission, exploit opportunities to compound people’s hardships, or are intended to spread the disease.







Any gatherings or activities that would draw crowds in government-designated “highly controlled areas” or “controlled areas” are prohibited. Household gatherings can be held while government activities can take place under strict social distancing rules.

Any gatherings or activities that would draw crowds in government-classified “high surveillance areas” or “areas under surveillance” can be organized with prior approval from provincial governors with strict disease control measures. Exceptions are also made for household gatherings, while any government or state enterprise activities can also take place under strict social distancing rules.

Violators will face punishment, which may include a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to 40,000 Baht.

TAT would like to remind all that New Year 2021 activities have been cancelled or gone virtual nationwide to avoid large gatherings according to the Royal Thai Government’s guidelines. TAT would also like to take this opportunity to remind all to wear masks when in public, maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently so everyone can enjoy the festive holiday season safely and in good health.















