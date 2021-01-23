Bangkok resumes spa parlors, boxing camps while pubs, bars, schools remain closed

The communicable disease committee of Bangkok allowed 13 kinds of businesses to resume their operations on Jan 22 on the condition that they comply with disease control measures.







The green light went to the 13 followings:

Game arcades Game shops Elderly care centers Competition grounds except boxing stadiums and racetracks Party venues which must seek permission if each will receive more than 300 people Amulet centers Beauty, piercing and tattoo salons Fitness centers excluding steam rooms Spa and Thai massage parlors Gymnasiums and boxing camps without sparring and bouts Bowling and skate centers without competitions Dancing schools without competitions Martial art schools without competitions



These premises must comply with disease control measures including social distancing, disinfection and the use of face masks.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration maintained the closure of entertainment places, playgrounds, water parks, pubs, bars, boxing stadiums, snooker and billiard clubs, cockfighting rings and practice grounds, fish fighting venues, sex massage parlors, nurseries, and all kinds of schools including cram schools. (TNA)













