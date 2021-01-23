Bangkok resumes spa parlors, boxing camps while pubs, bars, schools remain closed

By Pattaya Mail
Bangkok communicable disease committee has announced reopening of 13 kinds of businesses on Jan 22 on the condition that they comply with disease control measures. (Photo – Sukhumvit road entertainment arcade in Bangkok remain closed during Covid control)

The communicable disease committee of Bangkok allowed 13 kinds of businesses to resume their operations on Jan 22 on the condition that they comply with disease control measures.



The green light went to the 13 followings:

  1. Game arcades
  2. Game shops
  3. Elderly care centers
  4. Competition grounds except boxing stadiums and racetracks
  5. Party venues which must seek permission if each will receive more than 300 people
  6. Amulet centers
  7. Beauty, piercing and tattoo salons
  8. Fitness centers excluding steam rooms
  9. Spa and Thai massage parlors
  10. Gymnasiums and boxing camps without sparring and bouts
  11. Bowling and skate centers without competitions
  12. Dancing schools without competitions
  13. Martial art schools without competitions


These premises must comply with disease control measures including social distancing, disinfection and the use of face masks.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration maintained the closure of entertainment places, playgrounds, water parks, pubs, bars, boxing stadiums, snooker and billiard clubs, cockfighting rings and practice grounds, fish fighting venues, sex massage parlors, nurseries, and all kinds of schools including cram schools. (TNA)





