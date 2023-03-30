Thai FDA warns of smuggled cannabis cookies after children hospitalized

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns parents to beware of their children eating cannabis –infused cookies, smuggled into the country.

There were reports that children in the South ate cookies containing excessive level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). They fell ill and were hospitalized, said FDA deputy secretarty-general Withid Sariddeechaikool.







The FDA checked the cookie product related to the illness of those children and found that the product did not receive FDA approval and were not imported through the FDA checkpoints.

The investigation found that they were not available or sold through online shops. It is believed that the cookies were smuggled into the country.







He said cannabis- infused products must be approved by the FDA and have the amount of THC less than 1.6 milligramme per bottle/box/ sachet.

The warning messages must be shown on the product labels to recommend the safe amount for consumption and to warn children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers they should not consume it. (TNA)















