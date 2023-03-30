Phuket predicts increase in hotel bookings for Songkran festival April 13-15

The southern province of Phuket is expecting a 10% rise in hotel bookings during the upcoming Songkran festival, following the months-long promotion of the government’s “We Travel Together” tourism stimulus campaign throughout the country.

According to Phuket Tourist Association President Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, the province is set to celebrate the Thai New Year from April 13-15, with parties and fun activities taking place on popular beaches such as Kata, Karon, and Patong. Over 40% of all domestic tourism is expected to be concentrated in the island province during Songkran, up from 30% in 2022. The top three countries of origin for foreign visitors are Russia, China, and India, respectively.







Phuket International Airport is also expected to resume full operations in May after the completion of taxiway maintenance to accommodate more airlines, especially those from China.

Phuket has almost 200,000 hotel rooms with average April occupancy at 60-70%. A recent survey by Phuket City Development indicates a 5-10% increase in occupancy during Songkran due to the influx of tourists attracted by the “We Travel Together” campaign. (NNT)



















