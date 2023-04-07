Thai FDA warns against using three cancer-causing hair dye products

Consumers have been warned not to purchase three hair dye products known to include prohibited chemicals that cause cancer.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), lab tests of hair dye samples from three products – Seedbee’s Water Coloring Medium Brown, Seedbee’s Water Coloring Wine Brown, both by Soky C&T Co Ltd, and Mielle Professional Blondie Anne Treatment Colour Cream by JPS Cosmetics Co Ltd – were found to contain o-aminophenol and m-Phenylenediamine.

These chemicals are prohibited as they are considered hazardous to human health.







The FDA advised the public against purchasing these products and to stop using them immediately. Officials also warned consumers to verify manufacturer and import details, as well as ingredients and expiration dates, before purchasing cosmetics and beauty products. A list of products found to contain prohibited chemicals has been published on the FDA’s official and Facebook websites.

The public can lodge complaints to the FDA through its official Facebook page or contact officials via its hotline number 1156 or through its Line Official @FDAThai. (NNT)
















