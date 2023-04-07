Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report April 3-5-7

Monday, April 3

Khao Kheow B & C Golf Course

1st Paul Smith (5) 36 points

2nd Kob Glover (14) 33 points

3rd Niall Glover (13) 33 points

4th Billy Shepley (10) 33 points

Near pins Billy Shepley, Niall Glover, Kob Glover, & Paul Smith







A stinking hot day for the first game of the week at Khao Kheow where we were allocated the B & C nines. A promotional offer of fourteen hundred baht all-in was very welcome, anyone that didn’t avail of the offer and walked found the going tough particularly on the back nine as fatigue began to take its toll. Despite the wind blowing again the fruit flies were out in plague proportions and made conditions particularly uncomfortable. On the C nine, the water storage area on the left was about as low as anyone can remember, and like all courses, Khao Kheow is crying out for rain, the promised rain over the weekend never materialised.







A mediocre day score-wise with only Paul Smith putting in a decent card of thirty-six points to take first place. A good day for the Glover household with Kob taking second place on countback on thirty-three points from husband Niall, Billy Shepley also had thirty-three. A near pin each to the Glovers with the other two going to Paul Smith and Billy Shepley.

Wednesday, April 5

Green Valley Medal Golf Course

1st Niall Glover (14) Net 72

2nd Michael Brett (17) Net 72

3rd Kob Glover (14) Net 74

Near pins Bil Richardson, Mark Hayward, & Jimmy Carr

Yet another stinking hot day for our last game at Green Valley before the course closes for several months for renovations, quite what is involved is anyone’s guess. In its present state, the course is in much better condition than many other courses we play. It looked like we might get some welcome rain today with dark skies in the distance and thunder in the air, alas it was not to be. It’s been some considerable time now that we were wishing for rain. Recently we have become accustomed to a new expression with regard to the temperature, “real feel” is being used to describe obviously what the temperature feels like which today was forty-eight degrees.



A curious day scoring-wise with Jimmy Carr taking ten points off the index one, two, and three holes, however, he just missed out on the leaderboard. Despite a birdie on the last hole Michael Brett missed out on first place to Niall Glover on countback, with Kob Glover a further two strokes back. For the third time in the last four visits, nobody managed to stay on green thirteen and take a near pin, a hole that seems on the face of it relatively simple. The other near pins went to Mark Hayward, Bil Richardson, and Jimmy Carr







Friday, April 7

Pattavia Golf Course

1st Bil Richardson (17) 38 points

2nd Mark Hayward (20) 34 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (20) 33 points

Near pins Paul Smith X 2, Niall Glover.

Most recent reports have been more like weather reports and today is yet another, welcome rain finally fell, heavy around Pattaya but not so much in the outer reaches. It had little impact on the course or play at Pattavia, it did however keep the pesky fruit flies away.







Only Bil Richardson was able to shine today taking first place with a very decent thirty-eight points. Mark Hayward in his third game since his return from Vietnam is starting to find his form again and took second place with thirty-four points while Jimmy Carr off a very generous handicap of twenty took third. Paul Smith took two near pins with Niall Glover taking one and for the second game in a row hole thirteen was not taken, must be something about the number.

With Songkran just around the corner, final arrangements are being made for an away trip to the old capitol Ayutthaya where we play three local courses, Ayutthaya Golf Club, Bang Sai, and Rachakram before playing Subhapruek on the return journey.















