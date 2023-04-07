Vinyl sign businesses report higher profits ahead of national elections

Vinyl sign-making businesses in Thailand are experiencing a surge in profits ahead of the upcoming general election.

According to reports, sign businesses have witnessed a doubling of their revenues over the past few months.







Thanabodee Kantikulx, who owns a vinyl sign printing business in Ubon Ratchathani province, said the dissolution of the lower house and the announcement of a new election have resulted in increased demand for sign-making services in the region, including printing, carpentry, and installation work.







To keep up with demand, the shop has been stocking up on vinyl, colors, and wooden frames. Moreover, the upcoming election has prompted a new trend in sign-making designs to make them more attractive and eye-catching, especially for youths. Most designs are developed by central authorities and are different from traditional designs used in the past.



For sign-making businesses in Thailand, the election period presents a golden opportunity to increase revenue. Business owners can make the most of this opportunity by promoting their services on social media, collaborating with local candidates or parties, and offering special promotions or discounts for bulk orders.

Businesses can therefore attract more customers and increase their revenue during this period. (NNT)
















