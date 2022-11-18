Thai FDA warns against misleading ad of antiviral nasal spray

The Food and Drug Administration found the advertisements of an antiviral nasal spray made a false claim that it could kill COVID-19.

FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat said the Besuto Qlears nasal spray was registered as medical equipment for the alleviation of nasal congestion but there were statements through media that natural extract in its content could kill COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).







Actually, the properties were found only from initial tests in laboratories and the product had yet to pass human trial to confirm its antiviral effects. The FDA had not registered the product’s properties against the virus, Dr Surachoke said.

The FDA gathered evidence to take legal action against the misleading advertisements, he said. (TNA)

































