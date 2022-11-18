BCCT Annual Christmas Lunch is Back!

After a one-year absence, the BCCT Traditional Christmas Lunch is back. The festive lunch is BCCT’s biggest event with 500 members and friends joining the celebration. This event sells out fast so clear your diary and book your table now!

BCCT is now offering tickets for the BCCT Annual Christmas Lunch to be held on Thursday 15th December, 11 am – 3 pm. The venue this year is the Five Star JW Marriott, where we will enjoy a festive drinks and canapé reception followed by a fabulous four course Christmas lunch – with all the trimmings. On stage entertainment with raffle prizes throughout the lunch.







Tickets: THB 4,000 net per person or THB 38,000 net for a table of 10. Prepayment is required. No walk-ins. Number limited to 500. Ticket includes free flow of imported beers and good quality wines. Payment confirms the booking. Payment by credit card can be made securely online at the time of booking by following the link at the foot of the booking screen. A tax receipt will then be issued.

The Christmas Lunch will be followed by the After Party, sponsored by JW Marriott. The fun continues from 3pm at the Manhattan Bar, just 599thb per person for 2 hours of free flow beers, wines, spirits and cocktails with music and dancing – all compered by Santa himself.





Booking: please follow booking link below.

*For booking assistance and entry tickets collection please email [email protected] or call 0-2651-5350-3. The position and price of your table in the ballroom is determined by when payment is received.





Payment:

–Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (all seats must be paid in advance of the event). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

–Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.







Menu:

– Mini pork sausage rolls, prawn cocktail & Virgin Mary Shooters

– Salmon rillettes, cucumber, quail egg, mimosa mayo, olive crostini

– Roasted Turkey, sausage chestnut stuffing, pig in blankets, roast potatoes, honey glazed carrots, Brussel sprouts with bacon Giblet gravy, bread sauce, cranberry sauce

– Christmas plum pudding with brandy sauce anglaise

– Coffee or selection of fine teas Mini mince pies, Christmas cookies and shortbread

Wines: Mapu Cabernet Sauvignon/ Sauvignon Blanc, George Wyndham Bin 222 Chardonnay/Bin 555 Shiraz, Tempus Two Shiraz and Monsoon Brut Sparkling.

Beers:

Fuller’s: London Pride, Black Cab stout, London Porter, ESB

St. Austell: Proper Job, Tribute

Samuel Smith: Pure Brewed Organic Lager, Organic Pale Ale, Organic Chocolate Stout, Organic Wheat, Organic Cider, Organic Fruit Beer (Cherry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Apricot)

Paulaner: Hafe Weissbier, Munchner Hell

Spirits: may be purchased from the hotel

Discount available for a table of 10: THB 38,000







