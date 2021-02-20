Thai FDA warns against consuming slimming product

BANGKOK – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to beware of a slimming product called “Mang Luck Capsule”, which claims to help eliminate excessive fat in the body.







FDA vice secretary-general Supattra Boonserm said the FDA found that the product, which has not received approval, contains sibutramine, which is illegal in Thailand.







She said Sibutramine is a dangerous substance, especially for those who have heart disease, high blood pressure, liver or kidney disease or glaucoma, and for pregnant women. (NNT)











