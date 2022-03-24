Thai fans criticize airport staff for crowding ‘Lisa Blackpink’ upon return after 3 years

Thai K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban of South Korea’s Blackpink girl group returned to Thailand for the first time in three years and many staff on duty at Suvarnabhumi airport were criticized for following the star en masse to take her photos.

Lisa arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on March 22 and was believed to be reunited with her family and celebrate her birthday on March 27.



Fans waited at the airport to welcome Lisa and agreed earlier to keep a distance from her. However, so many staff members of the airport ran after her to take pictures even while she was exiting the passenger terminal to board a vehicle.

Her fans criticized that airport staff should not do that amid local COVID-19 outbreaks and instead should adhere to their duty and treat Lisa as an inbound traveler who should not be annoyed.







Airports of Thailand PCL received complaints about the incident via its Twitter account and the administrator of the account apologized and promised to report the incident for further action. (TNA)















































