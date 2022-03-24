GWM cuts prices of EVs sold in Thailand

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has signed a deal with The Thai government to reduce the retail price of its electric vehicles, a move aimed at increasing domestic EV sales and production.

According to Michael Chong, General Manager of Great Wall Motor Thailand, the agreement, which includes a government subsidy and a reduction in value-added tax, could save customers up to 160,000 baht (US$4,779) per unit.



A similar agreement was also signed on Monday (21 Mar) with Great Wall’s rival automaker, SAIC-CP Motor, the Thai subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corp.

The signing comes as Thailand works to promote electric vehicle use and maintain its status as a major regional automaker. By 2030, the government intends to produce 725,000 electric vehicles per year or 30% of total production.







Chong added that other factors such as rising energy prices were also contributing to the growth of EV demand.

Great Wall Motor acquired General Motors’ Thailand plant in 2020, Asia’s fourth-largest auto assembly and export hub. The firm intends to sell 20,000 units in Thailand in 2022 through its two brands, the BEV Ora Good Cat and Haval SUVs. In 2024, it intends to manufacture EVs on-site.

However, analysts said the transition will take time, as Thailand registered fewer than 4,000 fully electric vehicles last year and manufacturing investments are still being made in conventional engines. Among them is Ford Motor Co, which recently invested $900 million in Thailand to upgrade factories that produce its Ranger pickup truck and Everest SUV.



Andrea Cavallaro, Ford Operations Director, International Market Group, said internal combustion engine vehicles will continue to exist for some time, citing the fact that EV technology and infrastructure have yet to be adopted in Southeast Asia and other major economies worldwide. (NNT)



































