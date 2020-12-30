Pattaya opens marine-safety center, but few boat passengers expected

Pattaya opened a marine-safety center for those traveling to Koh Larn over new year’s, but it’s likely few people will be going.

Pisut Amornyuth, director of Marine Office 6, officially opened the center at Bali Hai Pier Dec. 29, a day before Chonburi locked down Pattaya, banning public gatherings and closing all non-essential businesses.





Beaches are not closed yet, however, so some people will make the journey to the tourist island. The center will run regular patrol and rescue boats.

Boat and pier operators will be strictly monitored for compliance with disease-prevention measures. Authorities also will ensure boats and crews are licensed, in seaworthy condition, and have ample life jackets for passengers. (PCPR)













