Thai ex-minister’s nephew charged with rape

A nephew of a former minister arrived at the Chokchai police station as he was called to acknowledge a rape charge. He denied it.

Apidit told reporters that he was ready to prove his innocence and he was actually being blackmailed. He was responding to the allegation that he had drugged an actress and raped her.

He said that he had met the woman who accused him. In their room they had had drinks but he had not drugged her. He said he had evidence to back his defense.

He admitted that he had first contacted the actress. He wanted to hire her to review a product. He said he had known the woman for less than a month and had not had any personal relationship with her.







The actress together with well-known lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd arrived at the Central Investigation Bureau to propose the Crime Suppression Division take over the case from the Chokchai police station.

They alleged the station excluded a record of conversations between the actress and the man via the LINE chat app from its investigative report and its interrogators failed to carefully question the actress.

The actress and her lawyer said they had evidence and she was not blackmailing the suspect. (TNA)









































