Pa Sak River overflows to communities in Saraburi province, Central Thailand

The Pa Sak River overflowed to communities in Saraburi province as officials increased the discharge rate of the Pasak Jolasid Dam.

The Royal Irrigation Department increased the discharge rate at the dam from 34.56 million cubic meters to 43.20 million cubic meters a day as it predicted the dam would have 399 million cubic meters of water in its reservoir on Aug 30, which would exceed its suitable reserve level.







The department predicted that rain would add 133.26 million cubic meters of water to the dam from Aug 24 to 30. The increased discharge would prepare the dam to receive more water from the North.

Due to the faster discharge, the Pa Sak River overflowed to some farmland areas in Kaeng Khoi district and its banks collapsed in Muang district. The riverside Ton Tan market in Sao Hai district was flooded and vendors had to move their belongings to high grounds.







In Ban Mo district 20 houses were inundated as the Chai Nat-Pa Sak irrigation canal was overflowing after rain had continued there for days. Officials expected the level of the canal would be increasing. (TNA)































