Thai woman develops ‘Ira Concept’ 100% organic, biodegradable feminine hygiene products

The Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development has introduced Varangtip Satchatippavarn, founder of Ira Concept, as a female entrepreneur who is helping drive the economy forward with the BCG Model in APEC 2022.

“Ira Concept” is offering 100% organic and biodegradable feminine hygiene products, including sanitary pads.







The concept is based on living plastic free, chemical free, and guilt free. This is an alternative for women, a way to save the environment, and an inspiration for a sustainable life. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/iraconcept.bkk (PRD)

































