Thai woman develops ‘Ira Concept’ 100% organic, biodegradable feminine hygiene products

By Pattaya Mail
Varangtip Satchatippavarn, founder of Ira Concept, a female entrepreneur who is helping drive the economy forward with the BCG Model in APEC 2022.

The Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development has introduced Varangtip Satchatippavarn, founder of Ira Concept, as a female entrepreneur who is helping drive the economy forward with the BCG Model in APEC 2022.

“Ira Concept” is offering 100% organic and biodegradable feminine hygiene products, including sanitary pads.



The concept is based on living plastic free, chemical free, and guilt free. This is an alternative for women, a way to save the environment, and an inspiration for a sustainable life. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/iraconcept.bkk  (PRD)









