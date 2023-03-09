Thai cabinet approves phase 4 of scholarship program for southern border students

The Cabinet approved phase 4 of the higher education development program in the southern border provinces. The program grants 40,000 baht per person for students in the area to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek elaborated that the scholarship support program is granted to children residing in the five southern border provinces, namely Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Satun, and four districts in Songkhla, which include Chana, Thepha, Nathawi, and Saba Yoi.







For the academic years 2023 – 2027, about 419.5 million baht has been allocated for the program. This is to ensure the continuity of children’s education and to increase opportunities for young learners in the five provinces to enter universities in the fields that are in need of manpower, according to the needs of the areas. Additionally, they should be able to use the knowledge they gain for the betterment of their communities.







The initiative aims at three goals. Firstly, it aims to open up opportunities and reduce educational disillusionment among students in the five aforementioned provinces. Secondly, it supports undergraduate scholarships in the fields that meet the areas’ actual needs. Lastly, it instills a volunteer mindset in scholarship recipients, so that they can bring good to their institution, community, and nation.

The scholarship program has been in operation since 2007. There have been nearly 5,800 recipients. (NNT)





















